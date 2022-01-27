Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) PT Raised to €20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €18.00 ($20.45) to €20.00 ($22.73) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RDEIY. Citigroup lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.