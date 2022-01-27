Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

