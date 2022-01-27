Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $41.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
