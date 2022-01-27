Regis (RGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regis (NYSE:RGS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Regis to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Regis had a negative return on equity of 214.11% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $77.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect Regis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.51. 225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Regis has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Regis by 297.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 240,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 150.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 141,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 23.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 21.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 165.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

