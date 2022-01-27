Regulus Therapeutics’ (RGLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of RGLS opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.97.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 336,374 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,607,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 207,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

