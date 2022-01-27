RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Upgraded at TheStreet

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNR. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.33.

NYSE:RNR opened at $159.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 0.52. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ian D. Branagan purchased 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $495,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

