Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

RPHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of RPHM opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,143,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,417,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,749,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

