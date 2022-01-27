Renewable Energy Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $4.21 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

REGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.32.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 58.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,547,000 after acquiring an additional 852,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

