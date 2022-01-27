Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.00

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4,695.00 target price on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Renishaw from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4,399.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,060.67.

Get Renishaw alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.