Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chevron Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chevron in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.55.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $132.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.38. Chevron has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $255.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total value of $4,248,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,883 shares of company stock worth $59,139,335 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Chevron by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $1,414,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $1,476,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 160,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

