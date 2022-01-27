Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

UTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

UTI stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $236.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.83. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

