Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ViacomCBS Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for ViacomCBS in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VIAC. Macquarie decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.