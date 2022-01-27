Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of CRK opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

