Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $6.85 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.05. 66,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,458. The company has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.41.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.