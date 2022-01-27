Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 89 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,941 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.08 on Thursday, hitting $490.55. 40,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,044. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.64. The company has a market cap of $217.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

