Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 712 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.64. The company had a trading volume of 42,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,143. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.27. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

