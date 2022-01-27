Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.14. 856,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,096,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $318.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

