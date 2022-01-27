Reviewing Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Meta Financial Group and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $66.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.27%. Meridian has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.94%. Given Meridian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than Meta Financial Group.

Dividends

Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Meta Financial Group pays out 4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Meridian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Financial Group and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group 25.07% 16.43% 1.81% Meridian 21.43% 24.72% 2.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meta Financial Group and Meridian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group $556.76 million 3.07 $141.71 million $4.39 12.95 Meridian $149.57 million 1.46 $26.44 million $5.98 5.93

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Meridian on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services and Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment consists of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

