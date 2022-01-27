Reviewing Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 30.84% 10.91% 1.12% Ohio Valley Banc 25.35% 10.19% 1.15%

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Ohio Valley Banc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $100.54 million 3.67 $28.15 million $4.34 11.68 Ohio Valley Banc $57.61 million 2.49 $10.26 million $2.95 10.20

Red River Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Ohio Valley Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Red River Bancshares and Ohio Valley Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Red River Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats Ohio Valley Banc on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company was founded on March 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, LA.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co. The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, OH.

