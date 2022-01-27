Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,573,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

