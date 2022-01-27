Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.
