RGC Resources, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the energy company on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

RGC Resources has increased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $22.40 on Thursday. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $187.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of -0.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in RGC Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.