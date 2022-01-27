Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Richards Packaging Income has a 12-month low of C$25.52 and a 12-month high of C$34.10.

Get Richards Packaging Income alerts:

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$112.15 million for the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.