Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) Trading Down 0.9%

Ridley Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RIDYF)’s share price was down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 6,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

About Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF)

Ridley Corp. Ltd. engages in the production and market of stock feed and animal feed supplements. It operates through the following segments: Bulk Stockfeeds and Packaged Feeds & Ingredients. The Bulk Stockfeeds segment consists of animal nutrition stockfeed solutions delivered in bulk. The Packaged Feeds and Ingredients segment is engaged in providing animal nutrition feed and ingredient solutions delivered in packaged form.

