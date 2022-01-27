RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Barclays

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut RingCentral from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $359.14.

NYSE RNG opened at $157.49 on Monday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $155.80 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,106. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Capital International Investors lifted its position in RingCentral by 44.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in RingCentral by 60.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after purchasing an additional 386,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $69,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

