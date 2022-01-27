Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James to C$76.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBA. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$74.00.

TSE:RBA opened at C$75.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$82.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.97. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of C$64.17 and a 52 week high of C$94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The stock has a market cap of C$8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$415.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$410.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.316 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

