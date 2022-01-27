Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) shares dropped 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 94,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 136,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$173.96 million and a P/E ratio of 5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.67 million during the quarter.

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits situated in west Mali.

