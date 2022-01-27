Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.20

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.20 and last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 178660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.46.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $133,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,617 shares of company stock valued at $63,056,420 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

