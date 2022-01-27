Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $28.26 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $359.70 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $580.95 and its 200-day moving average is $586.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.97.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

