Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $47.52 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Walmart by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,693 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 222,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.30.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,094,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,573,879 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT stock opened at $135.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $376.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

