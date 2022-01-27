Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $34,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $308.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.