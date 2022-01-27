Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Shares Down 6.7%

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 80,691 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 39,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

Rockshield Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

