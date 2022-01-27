Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Root alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. 247,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,804. Root has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $401.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Root by 100.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the third quarter worth $53,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Root in the third quarter worth $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Root in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.