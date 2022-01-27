Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $426.82 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

