Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $509.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock.

ROP traded down $3.34 on Friday, hitting $423.48. 583,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,446. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

