Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) a $60.00 Price Target

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been given a $60.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 47,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,799. Methanex has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Methanex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Methanex by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.