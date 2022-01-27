Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $1,504,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 21.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 63.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 41,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Several research firms have commented on RGLD. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

