Royal Mail (RMG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Royal Mail (LON: RMG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/26/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 470 ($6.34). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.63) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 680 ($9.17) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.63) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 763 ($10.29) to GBX 680 ($9.17). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 777 ($10.48) to GBX 768 ($10.36). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 640 ($8.63). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.77) price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 777 ($10.48) price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.56) price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.77) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 530 ($7.15).

12/9/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.42) price target on the stock.

Shares of RMG traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 433.30 ($5.85). 3,859,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,049. Royal Mail plc has a twelve month low of GBX 385.80 ($5.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.28). The stock has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 497.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 490.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

