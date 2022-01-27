Royal Mail (RMG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Royal Mail (LON: RMG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/26/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 470 ($6.34). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.63) price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 680 ($9.17) price target on the stock.
- 1/17/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.63) price target on the stock.
- 1/17/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 763 ($10.29) to GBX 680 ($9.17). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 777 ($10.48) to GBX 768 ($10.36). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 640 ($8.63). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2022 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.77) price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 777 ($10.48) price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on the stock.
- 12/14/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.56) price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.77) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 530 ($7.15).
- 12/9/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.42) price target on the stock.
Shares of RMG traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 433.30 ($5.85). 3,859,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,049. Royal Mail plc has a twelve month low of GBX 385.80 ($5.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.28). The stock has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 497.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 490.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.