Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.63

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 2311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.32.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,568,000 after buying an additional 1,798,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,667 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,811,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after purchasing an additional 238,921 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,930,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 237,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,148,000 after purchasing an additional 143,801 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

