Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Trading Up 1%

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 302 ($4.07) and last traded at GBX 302 ($4.07). Approximately 1,139,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 866,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299 ($4.03).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 296.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 292.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £744.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile (LON:RICA)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

