Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iMedia Brands were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 102,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 19.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 33.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMBI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

iMedia Brands stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.77.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iMedia Brands news, Director Landel C. Hobbs bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

