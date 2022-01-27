Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $63.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

