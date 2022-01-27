Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after buying an additional 221,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,501 shares of company stock worth $301,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -91.95%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

