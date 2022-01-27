Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,704 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $39.80 on Thursday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSTK. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

