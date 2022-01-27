Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,522 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 5.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

MGPI stock opened at $76.94 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $89.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $247,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lux purchased 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $140,360.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,990 shares of company stock worth $925,222. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.