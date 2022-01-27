Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $1.35 Million Position in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 330,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Separately, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VATE stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $293.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.02. Innovate Corp has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Innovate (NYSE:VATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $394.80 million for the quarter. Innovate had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%.

Innovate Profile

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

