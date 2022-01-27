Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 415,376 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 249,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.048 dividend. This is a boost from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 42,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $201,332.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,641 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,710.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

