Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €126.64 ($143.90).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($172.73) price objective on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Safran in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) price objective on Safran in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) price objective on Safran in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €109.24 ($124.14) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €108.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €110.18. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

