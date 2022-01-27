salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $496,156.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total value of $496,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $525,366.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $523,388.00.
- On Friday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $529,414.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $547,308.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $515,292.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $534,635.00.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $581,877.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92.
- On Monday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $6,034,400.00.
- On Friday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total transaction of $5,967,600.00.
Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.74. 8,725,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,175,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $209.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.56. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in salesforce.com by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.