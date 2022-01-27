Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%.
SAL traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.05. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $57.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
About Salisbury Bancorp
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.
See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.