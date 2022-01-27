Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%.

SAL traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.05. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

