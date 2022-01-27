Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$167.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Argus restated a hold rating and issued a C$163.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a C$177.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$154.68.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$150.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$158.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$149.55. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$168.66. The firm has a market cap of C$106.34 billion and a PE ratio of 22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

