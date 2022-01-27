Sanofi (SAN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sanofi (EPA: SAN):

1/26/2022 – Sanofi was given a new €105.00 ($119.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2022 – Sanofi was given a new €105.00 ($119.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/6/2022 – Sanofi was given a new €117.00 ($132.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/5/2022 – Sanofi was given a new €96.00 ($109.09) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/4/2022 – Sanofi was given a new €120.00 ($136.36) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/4/2022 – Sanofi was given a new €105.00 ($119.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/15/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €120.00 ($136.36) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/10/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €105.00 ($119.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/7/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €120.00 ($136.36) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/6/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €116.00 ($131.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/3/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €80.00 ($90.91) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/2/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €90.00 ($102.27) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/2/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €96.00 ($109.09) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/2/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €105.00 ($119.32) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/1/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €105.00 ($119.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/30/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €116.00 ($131.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SAN stock traded up €1.73 ($1.97) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €90.25 ($102.56). 2,589,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($105.65). The business has a 50-day moving average of €88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.79.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.